'You expect him to score runs': Chopra bats for Umesh, Ishant's return; says there 'might not be a place' for India star

The second Test between India and South Africa started with a surprise when KL Rahul walked in for the toss instead of Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the contest due to upper back spasm. Rahul, who got the honour to captain the Indian Test team for the first time in the absence of Virat, was among the top performers in an otherwise lusterless batting effort from the touring unit.

Ravichandran Ashwin also added a potentially valuable 46, helping India notch up 202 on the scoreboard on the opening day. While Ashwin solidified his presence, Shardul Thakur disappointed with the willow by departing for a duck. The bowling all-rounder has displayed his batting skills in Australia and England earlier this year by scoring three half-centuries.

But the recent batting contributions from Shardul doesn't give proof of his batting prowess. He had scored just 14 runs across two innings in the Test series opener in Centurion. Former India all-rounder Aakash Chopra has questioned the fashion in which Shardul has thrown his wicket, explaining the team's need for runs from the 30-year-old.

"I have a question for Shardul Thakur. All the three times the way he has gotten out, two times it was catch practice and once he was trying to play a big shot. Shardul Thakur is playing in this team because you expect him to score runs with the bat," said Chopra while reviewing India's day in Johannesburg.

Chopra also called for the inclusion of Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma if Shardul continues to disappoint with the bat. In five Tests, Shardul has got 204 runs under his belt with the highest score of 67 in Australia.

"He is not your fourth bowler, otherwise. It will be Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma. If he is not going to score runs, that's another change you might actually make. So today and tomorrow's play is going to be very crucial for Shardul Thakur, else there might not be a place for him in the next match," Chopra further said.

India are also missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the South Africa tour owing to a forearm injury. Chopra heaped praise on Ashwin for chipping in with via tal contribution with the willow. The seasoned off-spinner had taken only two wickets in the Boxing Day Test but Chopra feels his 46 at the Wanderers is equivalent to scoring a century in a 400-run total.

"India's blushes were saved because Ravichandran Ashwin scored 46 runs. It is necessary for him to score runs because only one out of him and Jadeja is going to play when you go overseas.

"Generally, Ashwin takes the same number of wickets as Jaddu, so what is the difference between the two? You feel Ashwin will take more but he takes the same. So if they take equal wickets, whoever makes more runs will play. Here you made crucial runs because 46 in 200 is equivalent to a century in 400 runs," he said.

