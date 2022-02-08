'You feel good for 5 minutes then...': Kohli recalls being 'approached' by other franchises to put name in IPL auction

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he was "approached a few times" by other franchises to put his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, but loyalty towards RCB mattered more to Kohli.

Kohli was roped in by the franchise in the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 and was named the skipper in 2013. Earlier in 2021, at the end of the 14th season, Kohli had stepped down from the leadership role, but was retained by RCB ahead of the mega two-day auction of the 2022 season.

Speaking to the RCB podcast, Kohli admitted that loyalty towards RCB mattered more to him than winning the IPL title, that has eluded him in his illustrious career, with another franchise.

"I've been approached a few times as well -- to come into the auction somehow -- I have thought about it," Kohli said.

"The loyalty with RCB, like how I follow my life, is far greater than five people saying you've finally won the IPL with XYZ. You feel good for five minutes and then the sixth minute you could be miserable with some other issue in life.

"What this franchise has given to me in the first three years, and believed in me, is the most special thing (sic). There were many teams who had the opportunity. They didn't back me and they didn't believe in me."

Kohli will resume his 15th season for RCB in the 2022 edition of IPL, remaining the only player to feature for one franchise in all the seasons of the IPL.

In 207 matches, Kohli has scored 6283 runs at 37.39 and with the strike rate of 129.94. While he remains the leading run-getter in the tournament history, Kohli's tally of five centuries is the most by an Indian cricketer and the second-most by a batter in IPL history, after Chris Gayle's six hundreds. Kohli also has the most fifty-plus scores among Indian batters - 49 in all - but second-most in IPL after David Warner's tally of 54 such scores.