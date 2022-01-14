'You go after a guy who is 5 years younger?': Kohli loses cool again, sledges Van der Dussen for Pant exchange - Watch

It is simply impossible to keep Virat Kohli out of action, and all the more difficult to keep him quiet whenever fielding. If all the tirade regarding the DRS fiasco on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test wasn't enough, the India captain was back at his chirpy best on the fourth day. This time around, the player he went after was Rassie van der Dussen as the South Africa batsman survived a close caught behind appeal.

In the 37th over bowled by Shami to van der Dussen, as the ball passed the bat, there was a sound. The bowler walked back to his run-up with India, in search of a wicket, hesitantly took the review. Although a spike was detected on the ultra-edge, it was due to the bat hitting the ground, hence possibly the sound.

Kohli, once again, wasn't too impressed with how things transpired. After a small talk with umpire Marais Erasmus, on his way back to second slip, he engaged in a chat with van der Dussen. Both shared words but it was Kohli's that the stump mic once again caught.

"Really? So you go after someone who is five years younger than you? Yeah? And then you are asking me if you sledge Rishabh?," Kohli was recorded as saying. Watch the clip below.

What will we do without Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/vg7XPSdEQX — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 14, 2022

Kohli’s sledge is related to the unpleasant exchange Pant and van der Dussen had during the second Test in Johannesburg Test. Controversy had erupted over the South van der Dussen’s dismissal, which saw Pant take a catch to dismiss the South Africa batsman in the first innings. Certain replays and angles showed that ball had not entirely carried on to the India keeper's gloves.

While Pant was batting during India's first innings, van der Dussen, who was fielding at forward short leg tried to get into the batsman’s skin. It was there that Pant was heard saying "If you have half knowledge, please keep your mouth shut". As it turns out, Kohli had not forgotten it and as India struggled to pick up an early wicket on the deciding day of the series, the India captain came up with a few words hoping to throw van der Dussen off his game.