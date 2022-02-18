'You guys make it looks like they are opponents': Harbhajan responds to Twitter user questioning his 'level of judgment'

Harbhajan Singh said that fans have to stop pitting players fighting for the same spots in the Indian team against each other. The former spinner urged a fan to be patient with opener Ishan Kishan after the fan questioned his “level of judgement”.

Harbhajan was responding to a tweet in which he was being called out for his opinion of Kishan despite the 23-year-old scoring just 35 runs in 42 balls in the first T20I between India and the West Indies. He was also suggesting that KL Rahul should be India's first choice opener in T20Is alongwith captain Rohit Sharma.

Harbhajan said in response that Rahul's role as a finisher will be important to the team. “Have some patience with him.he will show you all what he is capable of.yes KL is fantastic too.. Good thing is they both play for india.bad thing is u guys making it looks like they they are opponents..KL at open brilliant but at no 5 he is a finisher what team is looking for (sic.),” said the 41-year-old in a tweet.

India eventually won the first T20I by six wickets after which Rohit could be seen talking animatedly with Kishan.

“I have been talking to him for a long time now, from IPL when he played in the middle order for Mumbai Indians, which is not his natural position for him to go out and bat,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We saw in Chennai that when the ball was turning and the pitch was slow, he was not able to get going,” said Rohit, referring to the matches Mumbai Indians played in Chennai in the 2021 IPL before the season was postponed and later continued in the UAE.