New Delhi [India], : India's 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said Rohit Sharma's cricket journey has been remarkable and he has given his best to the Indian cricket as a player and captain. "You have given your best to Indian cricket": Sachin lauds Rohit's "remarkable" Test journey

In his remarks, a day after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, Tendulkar recalled the Hitman making his debut in Test cricket.

Donning the white jersey, Rohit made his long-awaited debut in the format in 2013 against the West Indies, the same Tests remembered as Sachin's farewell series.

The young Rohit was presented with his maiden Test cap by the 'Master Blaster' at the iconic Eden Gardens, and he made the fixture one to remember with his blistering 177, claiming the Player of the Match award. Sachin fondly recalled the moment when he congratulated Rohit on his Test career and wished him the best as he continues to lead India in the ODI format.

"I remember presenting you with your Test cap in 2013 at Eden Gardens and then standing with you on the balcony of Wankhede Stadium the other day - your journey has been a remarkable one. From then to now, you have given your best to Indian cricket as a player and as a captain. Well done, Rohit, on your Test career, and best wishes for what lies ahead," Sachin wrote on X.

Rohit took to social media on Wednesday to announce that he had his last dance in red-ball cricket and bid farewell to the format with a simple note, "Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format."

The 38-year-old embarked on a voyage and represented India in 67 Tests, striking 4,301 runs from his bat at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Rohit's best was up for display when he dazzled with a knock of 212 during a home series against South Africa in 2019.

He finished as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in World Test Championship history and overall at 10th among top run-getters.

He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in 2023, which ended in defeat. Overall, he led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exactly 50 per cent in the format.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.