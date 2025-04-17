Bengaluru [India], : Ahead of their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Punjab Kings Assistant Coach Brad Haddin addressed the media during a pre-match press conference. In his conversation, he emphasized the team's focus on drawing motivation from recent victories, ensuring continuous improvement, and building momentum as the tournament intensifies. "You have to be brave": Punjab Kings Assistant coach Brad Haddin's message to batting unit ahead of clash against RCB

Punjab Kings recently became the team to successfully defend the lowest total in the history of IPL, as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in their last match.

Sharing how such thrilling encounters and victories help the team in gaining confidence, Haddin stated, "I think it reinsures everything that we're doing; the playing group starts to trust. And wins like that, as you've seen the other night, the way we got ourselves back into the game was special. The players have started to believe that they can win from any situation," as quoted from a release by PBKS.

However, despite the fact that the team's batting lineup could only put 111 runs on the board in the last game, the Assistant Coach spoke about the strengths of the unit and how they are prepared to avoid such circumstances in the future.

"The one thing we have is a really dynamic batting line-up, and we want our players to have clear minds. They all know their individual roles; they know if they get things right, they can take the game away from the opposition. So it's really important from our point of view as coaches to allow them," he noted.

"They train well, they do everything they need to do, they are prepared well. But when they go out there, it's about clearing your head and executing. You have to be brave to go deep in this tournament, and that's the mindset we want the players to have," he added.

Given that the Kings' next match is at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Haddin also underscored the team's strategy of adapting to different wicket conditions.

"The one thing you want to do when the conditions are different is trust your game, and everyone will have different ways to get through that. Some will take the game on, hit in the air, try to hit the ball off their length, others will run hard. And the one thing we've said to our players is we make sure that they understand what their role in their game is," the former Aussie cricketer explained.

He further added, "We have a clear game plan in the way we want to play and the style that we want to play, but it's important that the player knows in themselves what their strengths are, so they can take the game on."

