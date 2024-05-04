 You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers | Crickit
You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers

PTI |
May 04, 2024 08:20 PM IST

You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers

Lahore, Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes the greatest challenge in Twenty20 cricket for bowlers now-a-days is to out-think the batters.

You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers
You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers

He, however, said that the bowlers could prevail in the format with some smart thinking.

"You have to out-think the batters ," he said on a YouTube channel.

Amir, who came out of a forced retirement to make a comeback to the Pakistan team after nearly four years, also noted that he had made some bad calls and mistakes in his life but now is eager to move on.

The 32-year-old was convicted of spot-fixing in 2010 and spent three months in prison before returning to play for Pakistan again in 2016.

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 before declaring his return in March this year.

"The coming World Cup is very special for me because I am coming back to international cricket after a long time," Amir said.

"I know T20 cricket has evolved as well. But, the good thing is that I have been active on the T20 circuit even after I decided to retire in 2020 from international cricket."

Amir also confirmed that he had hired a personal trainer, whose job is to ensure that his body remained fit and ready to endure the rigours of modern-day cricket.

"I have invested in a personal trainer because cricket is my bread and butter, and if I want to continue earning from it, I have to remain match-fit and ready," he said.

Amir remains among those few Pakistani players who have won two ICC titles with Pakistan the 2009 World T20 in England and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in the same nation.

In both the finals, he produced memorable spells with the new ball.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Cricket News / You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers
