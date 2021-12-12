'You make everything look easy': Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir & others lead wishes as Yuvraj Singh turns 40

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned 40 on Sunday with wishes pouring in for the swashbuckling cricketer. Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill, Suresh Raina among others took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Yuvraj, who was instrumental in India's World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011.

Tendulkar shared a picture with Yuvraj and reminisced about the time which he spent with the southpaw. "Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!!" tweeted the cricket icon.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir described Yuvraj as a player who made everything look easy on or off the field. "You make everything look easy Prince be it on the field or of it! May God bless u with a long & healthy life."

Thanking Yuvraj for his "guidance", Shubman Gill wrote, "A fantastic cricketer and a wonderful human being. Thank you for all your guidance @YUVSTRONG12 paaji and I wish you a very happy birthday."

"Wish you a very Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12. May God bless you with loads of success, happiness & good health Hugging face. See you soon," wrote Suresh Raina.

The highlight of Yuvraj's illustrious career was his all-round performance in the 2011 World Cup. In the showpiece which was held in the Indian subcontinent, he scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets in the tournament, and was further included in ICC's Team of the Tournament, and even in the year's ODI XI.

The left-hander also became the first player to notch up 300-plus runs and take 15 or more wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. His 2/44 bowling figures against Australia, which was followed by an unbeaten 57, was a key contribution to India's title heist.

It was later learned that Yuvraj had been facing respiratory issues throughout the World Cup campaign, and was diagnosed with cancer merely months after the triumph. He eventually recovered from the disease and made a return to the team next year.

In all, the Chandigarh-born represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He is among the only three Indians (other being Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly) to score more than 5,000 runs (8,704 runs) and take 100-plus wickets (111) in ODIs.

Another highlight of Yuvraj's journey with the Indian team was his performance in the T20 World Cup 2007. En route to 58 off just 16 deliveries against England, he hammered six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad to etch his name into record books.

Yuvraj's performance against England was later followed by a match-winning innings against Australia in the semifinals, where he scored 70 including five fours and as many sixes. He retired from international cricket in 2019, with his last appearance in Indian colours coming in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

