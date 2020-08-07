Ramiz Raja recalls when Sunil Gavaskar scored runs and he got the flak from Imran Khan

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:22 IST

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja recalled the first time he met former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar in a recent interview. Gavaskar, who was part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, was regarded as one of the legends of cricket, especially with the records he was shattering in the longest format of the game. Raja recalled how Imran Khan told the Pakistan dressing room that Gavaskarw as the best batsman.

“When I first came across Sunil Gavaskar and he was like a God in the early ‘80s. And if Imran told you that he is the best batsman or somebody was the best batsman in the world, you looked at him, and I was in awe of what I saw, you know, even though Sunil Gavaskar was on his way out. I am talking about 86-87 series,” Ramiz Raja told Sportskeeda in a Facebook Live interview.

“So I would stand at short leg and Imran Khan would come and try extremely hard to dislodge him (Sunil Gavaskar) during that India tour of ours and Sunil Gavaskar will be so calm in leaving the ball outside the off-stump and he would wait for the opportunities,” Raja further recalled.

“Whenever Imran bowled those banana in-swing deliveries on his pads, Sunil worked it away through the short leg, through where I was and the ball would run and hit the fence,” said Ramiz Raja.

Imran recalled how Imran Khan would get angry and tell him to see how Gavaskar was batting. “Instead of getting angry at Sunil Gavaskar, he would look at me because I was an opener as well and he would say, look how he is playing, and then it would be followed by a couple of swear words,” Raja said.

“So I tell this story to Sunil and even now I say, you scored runs but I got the flak, not you...from Imran because he was in awe of Sunil as well,” added Ramiz Raja.

Gavaskar scored 34 Test centuries for India during his career. He scored 10,122 runs in his career in 125 Tests.