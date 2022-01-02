'You will make things easy for India': Ex-IND pacer shoots ominous warning to SA; 'You're adding to your own problems'

India secured a remarkable 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test in Cenutrion and the Virat Kohli-led side will be aiming to seal a historic first Test series victory in the country when it takes on the Proteas in the second game in Johannesburg. The Wanderers was the venue where Kohli's India began a stellar run in Tests in 2018, as the side had registered a 63-run victory in a closely-fought game on that tour.

The Indian pace attack exploited the conditions in South Africa brilliantly, using the movement off the pitch to optimum effect to cause problems for a relatively inexperienced Proteas batting lineup. South Africa have been a weaker setup on this tour as compared to the 2018 squad and the side faced a setback earlier this week with the sudden retirement of Quinton de Kock, further draining the Proteas of a much-needed experience in the XI.

As such, former India pacer Ashish Nehra has shot a warning for the hosts ahead of the second match in Johannesburg. Nehra believes that a similar pitch to Centurion in the second Test will “only add to the problems” of South Africa.

“We've seen that the pitch in Jo'burg assists bounce. When you curate pitches like these, you will only make things easy for India. I remember the victory in Jo'burg where Sreesanth took five wickets (in 2006); there was significant movement off the seam on that pitch. It was similar in Centurion as well. Even if you look at India's last tour to South Africa in 2018, we won in Jo'burg on a similar wicket. So, if you give such pitches for India, you're only adding to your own problems,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

Nehra further said if he were in place of South Africa coach Mark Boucher or captain Dean Elgar, he would prefer a “flatter wicket” to make things easier for their batting lineup.

“When you talk about Jo'burg, you might not see as many cracks on the pitch as compared to Centurion. There isn't much distance between the two – it's a 45 minute-to-an-hour ride on the road -- but the bounce on Jo'burg is different. Pacers get assistance at Wanderers, there's always some extra bounce. The pitch (at Jo'burg) on the last tour was a one-off, it was a lot more greener and I remember that Dean Elgar was hit once or twice as well. It was a problematic pitch and we played with five pacers. It will be interesting to see if there's a similar pitch here but there will be assistance,” said Nehra.

“If I were Mark Boucher or Dean Elgar, I would prefer to offer a flatter pitch to India bowlers. South Africa batters lack experience, there have been changes in the team and one of your main batters has retired, so you're in a transition. The more the pitch aids the batters, the more it benefits South Africa.”

