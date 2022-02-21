‘You’ll probably write his name alongside Bumrah’: Jadeja names India pacer who will play key role at 2022 T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, following India completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against West Indies, has opined that pacer Harshal Patel is going to play a huge role in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Right-arm quick Patel finished the bilateral series as the highest wicket-taker for the hosts. In 3 outings, he scalped 5 wickets and it was his exploits at the back end of the innings that caught everyone's attention yet again.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja quipped that going by Patel's current form, he could lead the attack alongside Bumrah during the showpiece event in Australia.

"The T20 World Cup is a long way away but he is definitely a tick for the World Cup at this stage."

He added:

"The more you play Harshal, people will get used to something. They keep watching you and the pattern of your bowling - when do you bowl slower ones and yorkers."If you expose him more, he might be less effective. But Australia grounds are huge, where he would be very useful. At this moment, if the Indian team had to be picked, you’ll probably write his name alongside Bumrah."

On Sunday, in the final T20I at the Eden Gardens, Patel returned with figures of 3 for 22 in four overs. Jadeja lauded his performance and composure at the bottom quarter of the innings.

"From the time he has come into the Indian team, he has done everything right. Rohit has used him brilliantly as well, bringing him in those crucial overs once the field spreads. Every time he feels like he needs a wicket, he brings him on, which is very clever.

“West Indies were moving along (in the chase on Sunday) but Harshal Patel slowed them down. Every time his over came, the target seemed to go away a little bit. And then West Indies would try and catch up - four overs for 22 for a guy who bowls mostly at the end,” said Jadeja.

Jadeja continued:

"I think Harshal Patel’s probably playing the key role at the moment when we are defending. It is almost like what Jasprit Bumrah was doing. But with Bumrah it’s many things. What surprises me is that with Harshal Patel it’s just that slower one and people still have no clue what to do with it."