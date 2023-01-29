Young Comrade Shield: Attarde, Jain hit fifties as Victory CC enter semis

Half-centuries by Shashank Attarde (89*) and Jay Jain (58) guided Victory CC to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Cricket Club of India (CCI) in the quarter-final of the Young Comrade Shield on Sunday. Victory chased the target of 218 in just 41.5 overs.

In other quarter-final encounters, Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten knock of 77 helped Parkophene Cricketers beat Young Comrade CC by six wickets while Ayush Zimare’s unbeaten 82 guided New Hind SC to a four-wicket win over Khar Gymkhana.

Brief scores: Khar Gymkhana 175 lost to New Hind Sporting Club 177/6 in 42 overs (Ayush Zimare 82*, Karan Shah 32, Siddhant Adhatrao 30; Ajay Mishra 3/43, Rohit Shukla 2/24) by 4 wkts; CCI 217 lost to Victory CC 219/3 in 41.5 overs (Shashank Attarde 89*, Jay Jain 58, Aditya Rajhans 39; Sujit Nayak 2/47) by 7 wkts; Young Comrade CC 137 lost to Parkophene Cricketers 140/4 in 29 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 77*; Vedant Patil 2/35) by 6 wkts.

AR Kudrolli Memorial: Michael, Kandala take Mogaveera SC to title

Mogaveera Sports Club beat Mangalore Blues Sports Club 2-0 in the final of the 15th Adv AR Kudrolli Memorial Football Tournament played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan, on Sunday.

Mogaveera took the lead through Abhishek Michael’s strike in the 29th minute. Sumeddh Kandala netted the second in the second half.

Result: Mogaveera SC 2 (Abhishek Michael, Sumedh Kandala) beat Mangalore Blues 0

MFA Yuva President’s League: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies win 2-1

Deepak Kanaujia netted twice to help Mumbai Soccer Prodigies to a 2-1 win over Oranje FC in a boys’ under-13 match of the MFA Yuva President’s League at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra, on Sunday.

Results: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 2 (Deepak Kanaujia 2) beat Oranje FC 1 (Swami Ambedkar); Kenkre FC 1 (Dhiaan Sheth) beat Lemon Break FC 0.

Junior squash: Akanksha, Rachit crowned champions

Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta and Rachit Shah won the girls’ U-17 and boys’ U-15 titles respectively in the KH Rambhia Memorial Juhu Gymkhana Junior Squash Open on Sunday.

Unseeded Akanksha beat Karin Phipps (seed 3/4) 7-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-2, 11-4 while Rachit, who had knocked out the top seed in the semis, outperformed second seed Anshuman Jaising 2-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

Results (all finals): Boys’ U-19: Om Semwal (MH) (1) bt Sharan Punjabi (MH) (2) 11-9, 11-8, 11-5; U-17: Aditya Chandani (MH) (1) Arjun Somani (MH) (3/4) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8; U-15: Rachit Shah (MH) (5/8) bt Anshuman Jaising (MH) (2) 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8; U-13: Harshal Rana (HR) (2) bt Rudra Pathania (CH) (1) 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-3; U-11: Sahil Waghamare (MH) (1) bt Prabhav Bajoria (RJ) (2) 11-5, 11-4, 11-6; Girls’ U-17: Akanksha Gupta (MH) bt Karina Phipps (MH) (3/4) 7-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-2, 11-4; U-15: Anika Dubey (MH) (2) bt Vyomika Khandelwal (TN) (1) 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8; U-13: Saanvi Kalanki (MP) (2) bt Aroma (UP) (1) 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6; U-11: Aashi Shah (MH) (1) bt Sudhanjali Yadav (MH) (3/4) 11-5, 11-5, 11-8.