'You're always a leader when you're a senior member of team': Bumrah opens up on prospects of leading Mumbai Indians

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah opened up on prospects of leading the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that he does not want to chase the role for personal satisfaction, but admitted that he wouldn't shy away from the responsibility of given the opportunity.

Bumrah came into reckoning as a leadership prospect earlier this year after Virat Kohli had stepped down from India's Test captaincy and more so after Australia named Pat Cummins, another fast bowler, as their Test captain. While Rohit, the eventual choice for the selectors, remained the frontrunner for the role alongside KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, Bumrah found his name being mentioned while talking about India's future leadership options.

However, in conversation with senior Indian cricketer R Ashwin, who called him a "Mumbai Indians loyalist", Bumrah opened up on captaining the five-time IPL champions.

"I don't like to chase things because I don't want to. See I am a person who believes that God has a plan and everything will find out its own way, so I don't like to hamper things that are there. I never try to change anything. Whatever role is asked of me I would do it with the best ability that I can. I don't want to change the whole organisation, you are always a leader when you are a senior member of the team so it's just a post that comes with you," he told Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah is yet to captain any side in cricket. He recently served as a deputy to Rahul in a Test match and the ODI series in South Africa and is presently the vice-captain of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"Basically, you try to help all the people in whatever capacity you can. Even in Mumbai Indians, you have got a lot of senior players but now I am one of the senior players as well so you help the captain, you help everyone, you play the leadership role even when you are not asked to. That's how I look at it. I never want to, you know, just for personal satisfaction have that okay I want to be in this I have to be the captain. It's just a post, it's just a name, you have to do your job and you have to help people in the best way you can," he added.

Further talking about captaincy, Bumrah said: "Yes, if given an opportunity at any scenario, it would be an honour and I would never ever shy away from that, but it is something that I don't go looking for, that is how I look at the leadership aspect of the game."

Bumrah was earlier retained by the franchise before the IPL 2022 auction along with captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.