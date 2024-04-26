New Delhi, Former India star Yuvraj Singh has identified the swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah as key to the team's prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup owing to their ability to "change the complexion of a game" in a jiffy. Yuvraj identifies Surya, Bumrah as key to India's prospects in T20 World Cup

Yuvraj, who was pivotal to India's title triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007, said Suryakumar will need to have a good outing for the team to win the cup for the second time while also suggesting that Bumrah needs to be at his best.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Suryakumar Yadav ," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by ICC.

He added, "Because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of a game in 15 balls. And he is definitely a surety… for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key.

"I think Jasprit Bumrah is also the key with the bowling and I would like to see a leg-spinner in the squad as well, like Yuzvendra Chahal as he has been bowling really well.

"But being a batter, I would say Suryakumar Yadav ."

While dissecting the options of who should be India's first-choice wicket-keeper, Yuvraj expressed satisfaction with veteran Dinesh Karthik's form in the IPL but said if he is not part of the playing XI, there is no point picking the 38-year-old in the squad as the younger Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have been playing extremely well.

"DK has been batting well, but the thing with DK is that the last time they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn't get to play," Yuvraj noted.

"If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him. There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger.

"I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference."

Rohit and Virat have earned the right to decide on their future

======================================

Yuvraj knows just how important Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are to India's fortunes in the T20 showpiece and refused to put an end date on when he thinks the duo should retire from international cricket.

Instead, Yuvraj suggested that Rohit and Kohli should consider giving up on playing T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup and concentrate on other formats.

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form," Yuvraj stated.

"These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go when they want.

"I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format, because it gets the load off them playing 50-over and Test matches. After this World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup."

Dube is the future star

==============

Yuvraj picked Chennai Super Kings left-hander Shivam Dube as one player that he wants to see in the squad, thanks to his explosive batting.

"I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad," he said.

"He has been in and out of the team, but this IPL he has been batting very well and he is someone who can be the game-changer.

"There are a lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now, but I would like to see Shivam Dube in the mix," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.