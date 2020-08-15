Yuvraj Singh asked to come out of retirement for player-cum-mentor role

cricket

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket last year after completing his stint with Mumbai Indians in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Yuvraj is one of the most loved cricketers in India after his heroics in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 Cricket World Cup. Tributes poured in for the left-handed batsmen as his retirement made the cricketing universe emotional. However, Yuvraj could make a comeback to competitive cricket if he wishes to.

Yuvraj has been asked to come out of retirement for player-cum-mentor role. Punjab Cricket Association has requested the former India all-rounder to become a player-cum-mentor of the state team but he is yet to respond.PCA Secretary Puneet Bali on Friday said he had made the request since Yuvraj, who retired last year, was already mentoring some players, including Shubman Gill.

“We requested Yuvraj five, six days ago and we are waiting his response. It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time,” Bali told PTI.

Last month, the 38-year-old Yuvraj spent time mentoring the likes of Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar, all of whom are set to play in the upcoming IPL in UAE.

Punjab has lost a number of key players in recent years and Bali said the state team can benefit from Yuvraj’s experience and mentoring.

However, coming out of retirement may not be so simple for the former cricketer. The BCCI considers players to have officially retired to provide NOCs for overseas leagues. Yuvraj has played in two such tournaments in the past year - the Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 League.The left-handed batsman, a key member of the India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team, played 40 Tests and 304 ODIs between 2003 and 2017.

