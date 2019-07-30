e-paper
Yuvraj Singh crashes Ben Cutting’s interview with fiancee Erin Holland at Global T20 Canada - Watch

The 2011 World Cup winner, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, is a well known prankster off the field and he did the same in the ongoing league as well.

cricket Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Yuvraj Singh crashes an interview featuring Ben Cutting and fiancee Erin Holland.
Yuvraj Singh crashes an interview featuring Ben Cutting and fiancee Erin Holland.(Twitter/Global T20 Canada)

Yuvraj Singh is one man who knows how stay in the thick of the action. Currently playing in the Global T20 Canada, Yuvraj has already made the headline for his cricketing abilities. From his bizzare dismissal to his flat six, Yuvi has given enough fodder for news so far.

The 2011 World Cup winner, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, is a well known prankster off the field and he did the same in the ongoing league as well. The former India all-rounder crashed an ongoing interview between Australian cricketer Ben Cutting and the anchor Erin Holland, who incidentally is Cutting’s fiancee.

Yuvraj can be heard saying, “When is the wedding guys,” as Cutting and Holland break into a laughter. 

The duo of Yuvraj and Cutting played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League earlier. Holland responded to Yuvraj’s question with a tweet of her own, “Don’t worry @YUVSTRONG12 - @Cuttsy31 and I will invite you.” 

Yuvraj and Cutting together turned out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and won the IPL trophy, before achieving the feat again in 2019 with the Mumbai Indians.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 11:42 IST

