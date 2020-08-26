e-paper
Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh sets a new challenge for Jasprit Bumrah: ‘Your target is minimum 400’

Yuvraj Singh sets a new challenge for Jasprit Bumrah: ‘Your target is minimum 400’

In response to Jasprit Bumrah’s tweet, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh set the India pacer a new challenge. “Your target is 400 !! Minimum,” Yuvraj wrote.

cricket Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuvraj Singh.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuvraj Singh.(File)
         

England pacer James Anderson on Wednesday achieved what was once considered impossible. The right-arm pacer became the first fast bowler in history to claim 600 Test wickets. Overall, he is the fourth bowler to achieve the feat, only after Anil Kumble (619 wickets), Shane Warne (708 wickets), and Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets). Anderson received praises and congratulatory messages on social media, including one from India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Also read: ‘Seize the day’ - Virat Kohli sweats it out in UAE amid quarantine | WATCH

Bumrah, on Tuesday, took to Twitter, and wrote: “Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets.” 

In response to Bumrah’s tweet, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh set the India pacer a new challenge. “Your target is 400 !! Minimum,” Yuvraj wrote.

 

Meanwhile, Yuvraj also took to Twitter to praise Anderson on his feat, and congratulated the English seamer. “Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT,” he wrote.

Bumrah has so far played 14 Tests in which he has taken 68 wickets at an average of 20.3. He has also played 64 ODIs in which he has taken 104 wickets at an average of 24.4. The right-arm pacer also played 50 T20Is in which he has taken 59 wickets.

