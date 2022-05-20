Yuzvendra Chahal equals CSK great's all-time IPL record with sensational show in IPL 2022 game

Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal dished out a sensational show against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to script an elusive IPL record, equalling a CSK great. The tally of two wickets during Rajasthan's final league game in the ongoing IPL 2022 also handed him back the Purple Cap. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Chahal finished with 2 for 26 in four overs against Chennai, dismissing Ambati Rayudu for 3 and CSK skipper MS Dhoni for 26. With the two wickets, he took his tally of strikes to 26 this season, and subsequently reclaimed the Purple Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, who has 24 wickets this season.

Chahal's 26 wickets have come in 14 games in IPL 2022 at 16.54 and at an economy rate of 7.68 with one five-wicket haul.

With the tally, Chahal has now equalled CSK great Imran Tahir for the most wickets for a spinner in a single season. Tahir had amassed the total in 2019 season for Chennai.

“I really like having the purple cap since only a couple of spinners have gotten it. I knew about equalling the most wickets in a season with Imran Tahir because of social media. You have to vary your pace, hard to hit when bowlers find their lengths. While chasing 150, getting a move on in the powerplay is important. When bowling in MS, I backed my strengths," he said at innings break.

Chahal now has a career IPL tally of 165 wickets, which is now the second-highest overall, just a wicket less than the all-time highest tally owned by Amit Mishra.

Chahal's two-fer along with Obed McCoy's 2 for 20 helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Chennai to just 150 for 6 despite Moeen Ali's knock of 93.

