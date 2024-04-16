Yuzvendra Chahal on verge of achieving 200 IPL wickets

Kolkata [India], : Ahead of the fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders , Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of achieving 200 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League . HT Image

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker, having managed to snap 197 wickets in the 151 matches he has featured in the Indian Premier League so far, with an average of 21.30 and an economy rate of 7.65. His best bowling figures are 5/40.

Table-toppers RR will meet second-placed KKR in the 31st encounter of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Royals pulled off a three-wicket win over the Punjab Kings in their previous match at Mullanpur last week. Top-scorer Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer's thrilling cameo ensured that the Royals ended on the right side of a close contest by chasing down PBKS' 148-run target. Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan picked up two wickets each.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their last outing in Kolkata on Sunday. An all-out assault from Phil Salt helped KKR chase down LSG's 162 runs. They have won both games at Edens so far and would like to carry on with that.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the IPL 2024 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.767. The Royals have won five matches and lost one.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have played five games this season, winning four and losing one. KKR are second in the IPL standings with eight points and an NRR of 1.688, as per RR's official website.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson , Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt , Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer , Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera.

