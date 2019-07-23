Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire announces retirement

As the national team is in turmoil, Zimbabwe cricketer Solomon Mire called time on his career on Monday. The all-rounder took to social media to announce his international retirement and he himself felt his decision to hang up his boots was untimely. Mire’s social media post read: “It has been a week of emotional highs and lows in sport and sadly not a good one for Zimbabwe Cricket but just wanted to officially address everyone else.

“I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect. It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but i have decided to take a step in a new direction.”

Mire played 47 ODIs, 9 T20Is and 2 Tests for Zimbabwe and scored 995, 253 and 78 runs respectively. He also scalped 12 wickets in ODIs and one wicket each in Tests and T20Is. Mire made his debut in 2014 against Bangladesh in Chittagong ODI.

Mire’s decision comes in the aftermath of the suspension handed to the Zimbabwe cricket board by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As for the ICC, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

“We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution,” ICC quoted Manohar as saying.

