Zimbabwe all-rounder Solomon Mire announces retirement
Mire’s decision comes in the aftermath of the suspension handed to the Zimbabwe cricket board by the International Cricket Council (ICC).cricket Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As the national team is in turmoil, Zimbabwe cricketer Solomon Mire called time on his career on Monday. The all-rounder took to social media to announce his international retirement and he himself felt his decision to hang up his boots was untimely. Mire’s social media post read: “It has been a week of emotional highs and lows in sport and sadly not a good one for Zimbabwe Cricket but just wanted to officially address everyone else.
Also Read: ‘Expected to be selected for at least one of the squads’: Shubman Gill
“I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect. It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but i have decided to take a step in a new direction.”
View this post on Instagram
It has been a week of emotional highs and lows in sport and sadly not a good one for Zimbabwe Cricket but just wanted to officially address everyone else. I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect. It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but i have decided to take a step in a new direction. Representing my country at the highest level for me has been the highest honour and service i could ever give and I have been extremely privileged to have been afforded the opportunity. My short career has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, stops and starts, frustrations and joys but will be one I shall look upon and cherish for the once in a lifetime opportunity I was lucky enough to experience and for that i would like to express my gratitude. I would like to thank my family across the world who supported me throughout the journey,my team mates, I’ll miss the trips with them, all my coaches who worked with me in one way or another, my close friends for the endless support, my mentors and roles models and anyone who pushed me and challenged me to be a better cricketer or afforded me an opportunity to train and improve . I’ll make a special mention to Midwest Rhinos, Kadoma CC,College CC, Carlton CC, Essendon CC, Tracy Village CC, Waratah CC and last but not least Northcote CC, these clubs were a big part of my journey to international cricket without forgetting the relevant parent associations. Also a big thank you to the sponsors, I couldn’t have done it without you. A special mention to Crusaders, RNS, Icon , Premgripp , Cheetah Recovery and last but not least SG . Also a special thanks to the fans. I can hardly believe that I had fans from across the world, I’m sure most were friends and to the ones I’ll never meet,thank you all so much. I am sure I have missed a few people but I’ll try my best to get in touch personally. I can say without a doubt that sport and in particular international cricket will always be my biggest lesson in life. Ever
Mire played 47 ODIs, 9 T20Is and 2 Tests for Zimbabwe and scored 995, 253 and 78 runs respectively. He also scalped 12 wickets in ODIs and one wicket each in Tests and T20Is. Mire made his debut in 2014 against Bangladesh in Chittagong ODI.
Also Read: Harbhajan Singh trolls Pakistan, others post Chandrayaan-2 launch
Mire’s decision comes in the aftermath of the suspension handed to the Zimbabwe cricket board by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As for the ICC, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.
“We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution,” ICC quoted Manohar as saying.
First Published: Jul 23, 2019 10:48 IST