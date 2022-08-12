Home / Cricket / Zimbabwe name 17-man squad for India ODIs

Published on Aug 12, 2022 12:25 PM IST
  • Chakabva recently led Zimbabwe to a 2-1 series win over Bangladesh and will be looking to keep the momentum going against a much-stronger Indian outfit.
Regus Chakabva will lead Zimbabwe(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe announced a 17-member squad for three-match ODI series at home against India starting August 18. Wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakbava was named captain as Chris Ervine continues to remain unavailable due to an injury. Chakabva recently led Zimbabwe to a 2-1 series win over Bangladesh and will be looking to keep the momentum going against a much-stronger Indian outfit.

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza, who starred in the ODI series, is part of the squad named on Thursday by recently hired coach Dave Houghton. His unbeaten knocks of 135 and 117 played pivotal roles in building a 2-0 lead over the Bangladeshis through two brilliant run chases.

Since replacing India-born Lalchand Rajput as coach in June, Houghton has steered Zimbabwe to nine wins in 11 ODI and T20 matches.

Apart from Ervine, Zimbabwe will be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza, all injured, and unavailable former skipper Sean Williams against India.

India, on the other hand, will be led by KL Rahul, who was added to the squad on Thursday after he cleared a fitness test. Regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested from this series to prepare for the Asia Cup but India still have a strong squad to go for another clean sweep against Zimbabwe.

The series, part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, will be staged at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (capt/wkt), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

