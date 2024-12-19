Explore
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 01:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 19, 2024 12:03 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza
    Afghanistan squad -
    Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 19, 2024 12:03 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
