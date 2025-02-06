Explore
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
New Delhi 20oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 1) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 6, 2025 12:36 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 1) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 06 Feb 2025 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Ben Curran, Craig Ervine, Nick Welch, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Vincent Masekesa, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 6, 2025 12:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day1) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    One-off Test (Day1) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 1) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes