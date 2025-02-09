Explore
Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
New Delhi 25oC
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 4) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 9, 2025 12:33 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 4) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Day 3 Highlights :
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 117 balls between A Balbirnie (20) and C Campher (24)
    • Ireland 100/1 in 29.5 overs
    • Drinks: Ireland 118/1 in 35.0 overs
    • A Balbirnie 5th Test fifty: 50 runs in 106 balls (2x4) (0x6)
    • Lunch: Ireland 149/2 in 51.0 overs
    • Ireland: 150/2 in 51.3 overs
    • Ireland: 200/5 in 62.6 overs
    • Drinks: Ireland 212/5 in 68.0 overs
    • Ireland 251/1 in 78.1 overs
    • New ball taken: Ireland 258/6 in 81.4 overs
    • Tea: Ireland 261/7 in 83.1 overs
    • L Tucker 3rd Test fifty: 52 runs in 86 balls (5x4) (1x6)
    • Innings Break: Ireland 298/10 in 93.3 overs
    • Stumps: Zimbabwe 38/3 in 15.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 9, 2025 12:33 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day4) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    One-off Test (Day4) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

