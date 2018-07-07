Uttarakhand Cong chief’s absence at CM’s review of assembly seats triggers war of words

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh choosing to skip a review of development works in the assembly constituencies in Dehradun by the chief minister on Saturday triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition party.

The Congress accused CM Trivendra Singh Rawat of not inviting Singh who represents Chakrata, one of the 10 assembly constituencies in Dehradun district. The BJP rebutted the allegation, saying a notification was officially issued by the state government inviting the legislators representing the 10 constituencies.

“It is wrong to state that our state president was invited to the chief minister’s programme to review development works in assembly constituencies,” Congress leader Surendra Kumar said, alleging that the CM was playing partisan politics.

“Clearly, he (CM) has meted out a step-motherly treatment to the assembly constituencies represented by our (Congress) legislators and is interested in reviewing development works only in the constituencies represented by the legislators of the ruling party,” Kumar said, alleging that the CM’s action was discriminatory besides being against the spirit of the constitution.

“When he (CM) is reviewing development in all assembly constituencies, he is duty-bound to invite our state president who also represents a constituency (Chakrata),” Kumar said when asked why it was necessary for the CM to invite Singh. “He is the chief minister of the entire state, so on the issue of development he should be absolutely fair in his approach and should also be seen doing justice to all legislators irrespective of their party affiliations.”

The Congress had criticised the chief minister for his recent decision to issue a notification, which stated that he would review development works in 57 assembly constituencies represented by BJP legislators. Leaving out the 11 constituencies represented by Congress MLAs and the remaining two represented by Independents was discriminatory, the opposition party had said forcing the Chief Minister’s Office to issue another notification.

As per the new directive, the chief minister would review development works in the assembly constituencies falling in each of the 13 districts. The subtext of the notification meant that the CM would review all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

The BJP dubbed as false the Congress’ allegation that the CM did not invite the state Congress president to attend the videoconferencing at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in which he reviewed development in the assembly constituencies falling in Dehadun. “This false propaganda has fallen flat because the CM had announced his programme of reviewing development in all the 70 assembly seats three days in advance,” said state BJP spokesperson Munna Singh Chauhan. “It was an open invitation to all the legislators irrespective of their party affiliations.”

The state government, Chauhan asserted, would not send its representatives to the doorsteps of all 70 legislators inviting them to attend the review meeting.

The state BJP spokesperson claimed that despite the state Congress president’s absence in the videoconferencing, the CM took up his assembly seat (Chakrata) first to review development works. “He (CM) also issued directions to the officials monitoring development works in that (reserved) assembly constituency,” Chauhan said.

“In fact, his constituents must question him (Singh) why he is not taking interest in development in their area.” Chauhan alleged that during the previous Congress regime the then chief minister, Harish Rawat, reviewed development works only in the assembly constituencies represented by his party MLAs.