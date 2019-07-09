10 days after arrests in Triple murder case of Vasant Vihar, weapons recovered from Gurugram dustbin

The Delhi Police’s crime branch team members claimed to have cracked the Vasant Vihar triple murder case of a couple in their late 70s and their nursing attendant within 72 hours but it took them 10 days to recover the weapons used in the crime – a kitchen knife and a screwdriver. The reason for the delay, they claimed, was that the suspects were “uncooperative”.

Police said they had to get the police custody of suspects Preeti Sehrawat,42, and her 39-year-old live-partner Manoj Bhatt, extended twice – first for three days and again for two days – because they had not been able to recover the murder weapons, the clothes they wore at the time of the crime, and jewellery stolen from the Vasant Apartments’s flat. The two were sent to jail on Saturday.

Initially, both Sehrawat and Bhatt claimed innocence. But once confronted with evidence, the duo admitted to their crime but kept misleading the police about the weapons they had used, said a police officer associated with the probe.

According to the officer, the duo first claimed that they had thrown the weapons by the roadside below the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, some 500 metres from the flat where they had allegedly killed the elderly couple – Vishnu Mathur,79, and Shashi Mathur,75 – and their nursing attendant, 20-year-old Khushbu Nautiyal on June 22.

Police accompanied Sehrawat and Bhatt to the site. There, they found repair work going on and an earthmover was used to dig the area along the road. Most of the debris and garbage were already removed from there, the officer said.

“We searched the entire area and asked all the workers there. None of them saw any knife or screwdriver. We visited the place where the debris was dumped and searched there for hours, but found nothing,” the officer added.

Investigators said when they again questioned the couple, they claimed that they had thrown the weapon somewhere in Gurugram while riding back home. However, the weapons still were not found.

Police said that the investigating team then visited the couple’s home in Gurugram’s Sector-29 and searched the forested area near their home.

“This search operation continued for two days. On Friday, we managed to recover the kitchen knife, screwdriver and the couple’s clothes soaked in blood from a garbage bin. All these items were wrapped in dirty clothes hidden below the garbage bin,” said another police officer, who asked not to be named.

The officer said that the suspects was questioned further regarding the stolen jewellery and they led them to a shop in Gurugram where they had allegedly mortgaged them.

