10 ‘detained’ foreign nationals flee in Noida

Around 10 foreign nationals nabbed for illegally staying in Greater Noida have fled from a detention centre on Thursday night. The police have launched a hunt to nab them.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Noida, said the incident came to light around 9 pm. “The accused were held in a detention centre in Surajpur police line. They broke the iron lock and fled from there. We have launched a search for them,” he said.

Krishna said that the exact number of accused who fled from custody is being ascertained but they estimated the number to be around 10. “Most of the accused who fled are men. We are yet to establish their nationality and other details,” he said.

Noida police on Wednesday detained 60 foreign nationals— 32 men and 28 women— for staying in the country without valid papers. Among those detained, some were found staying in India on expired visas, while others caught with forged visa documents, police said. They were taken to the Surajpur police lines for deportation procedures. Police had lodged the males and females in separate detention centres. A source said the department was considering release of some persons after they had produced visa and other documents. Krishna said the police will arrest the accused and register a case.

The 60 detained persons were from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Angola, Malawi and Philippines. Police had also recovered 222 beer bottles meant for sale in Delhi, 3.5kg marijuana, 6 laptops and 114 SIM cards during Wednesday’s Operation Clean – that lasted from 6am to 10am.

