14-year-old ‘accidentally’ hangs self in Welcome

A 14-year-old boy died of hanging while playing a ‘rope game’ with his brother at their home in northeast Delhi’s Welcome on Wednesday evening.

There were some reports that the teenager died while playing a popular video game on mobile phone with his brother but police denied it.

Police said they have found no evidence of the death being related to any video game. The boy’s family members also denied their son was playing the game, police said.

“The boy was playing with his younger brother when he accidentally hanged himself with a rope. We are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to his death. There is no mobile game connection,” deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The teenager lived with his family in north east Delhi’s Welcome. He was a Class 9 student at a government school. His father works at a tailoring factory while his mother is a domestic help at a nearby residential colony. On Wednesday morning, the boy’s parents had left for their work and he was at home with his elder brother.

Around 6 pm, the police said, the elder brother called his father on his mobile phone and informed that his brother fell unconscious after a nylon

rope got entangled around his neck while they were playing with it.

The father returned home and rushed his son to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that they spoke to the child’s brother and other family members. Since the brother was in shock, he could not say much about how the rope got entangled around his brother’s neck.

“His father rejected the mobile game angle, saying he had taken the smartphone with him when he left home for work. He claimed his children did not have any other smartphone with them at the time of the incident,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 05:25 IST