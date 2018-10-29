16-year-old French girl on student exchange programme molested by Delhi host’s father

A 16-year-old French girl was allegedly molested the father of an Indian student at whose house she had initially stayed in New Delhi earlier this month, police said.

The incident took place on October 18 in south Delhi’s Saket but police are yet to arrest the accused even after an FIR was registered on October 23. The accused is absconding and has moved the Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail.

Police said the French student has returned to her country after recording her statement before a magistrate. They said the girl in her statement alleged that the businessman “touched and hugged her inappropriately” while she was packing her clothes and other belongings for a trip to Jaipur on October 18. Police registered an FIR on October 23.

“The girl alleged that the 45-year-old man came to her first floor room by saying he will help her pack her bag. His wife and daughter were on the ground floor. The girl alleged that the man hugged her and told her that she was a bright student and he liked her for that. He also touched her inappropriately which she did not like,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The businessman’s daughter had gone to France for an exchange programme in May-June this year and had stayed at the French girl’s home. As per the programme, when the French girl came to Delhi earlier this month and she was staying at the house of the Delhi girl, the officer said.

According to police, the French student scolded the man for his “indecent” act but she did not inform his daughter and wife about the incident. She left their home the next day and went for the Jaipur trip along with other French students. At Jaipur, the girl told her teacher about the incident. The teacher in turn brought the incident to the notice of the French Embassy.

“The girl returned to Delhi and filed a police complaint. We registered a case of molestation under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Neb Sarai police station. The embassy has been updated about the police action,” said RP Upadhyay, special commissioner of police (law and order south zone).

“We had been informed about the incident by a teacher. Since then we are in touch with the girl’s family members and the Indian authorities concerned including police,” a spokesperson of the French Embassy said.

Police said the girl was shifted to the house of another Delhi girl who had gone to France for the exchange programme in May-June.

According to Upadhyay, the businessman is absconding. “He has filed for anticipatory bail in the Delhi High Court. Our teams are looking for him,” he said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:56 IST