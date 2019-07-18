17 cattle killed after roof collapse due to rain

Fifteen buffaloes and two cows were killed when the roof of a cattle shed collapsed on them due to rain in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh on Thursday morning.

The mishap happened on the Old Khaira Road in Najafgarh at 2 am.

“The cattle shed was constructed over a 150 square yard plot. There were about 30 cows and buffaloes inside at the time of the mishap,” said assistant divisional officer (Delhi Fire Service), Sandeep Duggal.

“Apart from fodder, the shed owner had also loaded the roof with hay and similar items to keep the place cool. As it rained, the hay soaked in the water and became too heavy for the roof to support.”

The fire department helped in the two-hour long operation to save the cattle.

“We used an earth mover to remove the debris and rescue the injured cattle,” said the officer. “Some animals had died before we could bring them out. Many animals we rescued with broken limbs.”

“Most of the cattle were killed on the spot,” said Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services).

By Thursday afternoon, 15 buffaloes and two cows had succumbed to their injuries. “Five other buffaloes were also injured,” said the officer, adding that no people were killed in the mishap

The local police are yet to register a first information report (FIR) in the incident.

