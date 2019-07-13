2 held for masquerading as officials of PM’s Office

The Delhi Police arrested two persons for impersonating officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to cheat Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of Rs 30 lakh under the guise of sponsorship for a “fashion show” to “promote Khadi products”.

The duo, Shivam Singh Chauhan and Krishan Kumar Gaur, were arrested from Khadi India’s store in Connaught Place.

The police said the Khadi India officials had contacted the PMO by the time Chauhan reached the store, and had come to know that Chauhan was a fraud.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 08:34 IST