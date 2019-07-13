Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 13, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

2 held for masquerading as officials of PM’s Office

The police said the Khadi India officials had contacted the PMO by the time Chauhan reached the store, and had come to know that Chauhan was a fraud.

delhi Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Khadi,PMO,Delhi Police
The Delhi Police arrested two persons for impersonating officials of the Prime Minister’s Office(HT File)

The Delhi Police arrested two persons for impersonating officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to cheat Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of Rs 30 lakh under the guise of sponsorship for a “fashion show” to “promote Khadi products”.

The duo, Shivam Singh Chauhan and Krishan Kumar Gaur, were arrested from Khadi India’s store in Connaught Place.

The police said the Khadi India officials had contacted the PMO by the time Chauhan reached the store, and had come to know that Chauhan was a fraud.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 08:34 IST

tags

more from delhi
trending topics