2 killed as car crashes into road divider on Delhi’s Ring Road

At least two persons were killed and two others critically injured after their car crashed into a road divider on Delhi’s Ring Road early Sunday morning.

Their car, which was allegedly overspeeding, uprooted the divider railing and an electric pole in the accident that took place on the Ring Road stretch between Anand Vihar railway station and Dilshad Garden.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara district) Meghna Yadav said that at around 5.30 am the police control room received a call regarding an accident near Surya Nagar traffic signal. A team from the Vivek Vihar police station reached and found a damaged white Honda City car.

The injured had already been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for treatment.

“An electric pole and railings were found uprooted from the road divider, suggesting that the car had crashed into them. Locals said that the car had taken a U-turn on the traffic signal and was headed towards Anand Vihar railway station when the mishap took place. Our accident spot inspection team examined the place and took photographs. The police staff reached the hospital where they learnt that two of the four injured were declared brought dead,” said DCP Yadav.

The deceased were identified as Prabhjot Singh, 18, from North Delhi’s Malkaganj, and Rubel,20 (police are yet to find her address). The injured were Arshpreet Kaur,19, from Haryana’s Sirsa and Keshav, 21, from Kamla Nagar in north Delhi.

Police said it was not clear from where the four persons were coming and where they were headed. “The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, though speed seems to be one of the reasons,” said a police officer.

