2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana

delhi

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:18 IST

Two present and three former Union ministers, the chief of defence staff, the governor of RBI, a number of secretaries, senior military officers and a host of judges of the high court and Supreme Court are among the “eminent members” of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The “eminent” category has been challenged by the ministry of corporate affairs in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

One of the mainstays of MCA’s petition, moved in the tribunal last month to take over the club, is the arbitrary grant of membership under categories that violate its Articles of Association (AoA), such as “eminent members”, “green card holders” and “lady subscribers”.

Club sources said AoA could have been amended to include these categories to legitimise them, but no Gymkhana governing body has done it so far.

According to the list of eminent members accessed by Hindustan Times and filed by the MCA in the tribunal, textile minister Smriti Irani, personnel, public grievances and pensions minister Jitendra Singh, former Union minister of commerce Suresh Prabhu, former Union minister of steel Birender Singh, former Union minister health and family welfare Shatrughan Sinha are all eminent members of the club.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat are also among them.

At a given time, the club has 200 eminent members whose term can extend to anywhere between two to five years at a cost of 1.6 lakhs. Eminent members don’t have voting rights.

“The category was introduced to help increase the club’s status in 1976. Eminent membership is granted to a person with a rank of secretary or above in the government,” a former club president said.

“This is not membership of the club. They have been granted permission to use the club till they are in a position of eminence or those in eminent positions. They are senior serving government officials such as secretaries, senior military officers or justices,” lieutenant general (retd) DR Soni said.

The MCA, however, in its petition has argued that the category “eminent members” is not listed in AoA. The club in its response, mentioned in the petition, has stated that the category is covered under ‘special category members’.

“Special category is for corporate memberships only,” MCA said in its petition.

Other eminent members include home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir’s LG Girish Chandra Murmu, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Justice Indu Malhotra, Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee, Congress’ Rajya Sabha member and Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi, NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy, and secretary of the department of the defence production Subhash Chandra.

The case was heard by NCLT for the third day on Monday and the written arguments have to be filed on May 26 after which the tribunal will pronounce its verdict.

“So many of the club’s members are a part of the government, so they have been able to get away with many irregularities,” an MCA official said while speaking to HT on the condition of anonymity.