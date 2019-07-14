20-year-old man intervenes in couple’s fight in South Delhi, stabbed

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Zamrudpur near Greater Kailash on Saturday morning after he tried to intervene in a fight between a married couple in his neighbourhood.

The husband had stabbed the man at least twice, in the chest and thigh, before fleeing , police said. The suspect, identified as Jitin Bora, was arrested later in the day from his friend’s house in the same locality.

The deceased, Sanjeev Pandey, worked at a tea shop in Jamrudpur area and was also a part-time security guard. He lived with his cousin, Ajit Pandey, in a one-room flat.

Bora, who worked as a housekeeping staff at a Mehrauli farmhouse, lived in an adjacent house with his wife and their nine-year-old son,police said.His wife, Rukmini Devi, worked as a domestic help at different houses in Greater Kailash.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said that around 2 am, the police control room received a call regarding a man who was lying unconscious and was bleeding in Zamrudpur area. A police team reached the spot and learnt that the injured man was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The team reached the hospital and learnt that Pandey was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities, Kumar said.

Police said that Ajit told them that they were in their flat when they heard a couple living in their neighbourhood fighting. Sanjeev went out and tried to calm the husband and wife and after the couple was pacified, he returned to his room.

“Within a couple of minutes, enraged by his intervention, Bora entered Sanjeev’s flat with a knife in hand and attacked him. He stabbed Sanjeev in his chest and thigh. As Sanjeev collapsed, Ajit raised an alarm and Bora fled the flat with the knife,” a police officer, who quoted Ajit’s statement, said. Ajit and his neighbours had rushed Sanjeev to AIIMS but he was pronounced brought dead at the hospital, the police said.

