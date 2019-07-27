Woman didn’t answer mother’s calls; found hanging at IIT campus home

A 35-year old IIT staffer, his wife and his mother were found hanging at a South Delhi house inside the Indian Institute of Technology campus on Friday night. Initial investigations suggest they may have committed suicide; however no suicide note was recovered. A probe in possible causes continued, claimed Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that a PCR call was received, from the mother-in-law of the 35-year-old senior lab assistant at IIT’s Department of Bio-Chemistry, around 11 pm on Friday. The caller reported domestic violence at house number B-17 at the IIT campus.

“Our team rushed to the house and as soon as we entered, we found two women hanging from the ceiling fan in two different rooms and the lab assistant hanging with a ‘dupatta’ (a long piece of cloth worn around the head, neck, and shoulders by women) tied to an overhead bar in the corridor.

Hinting it to be suicides, Devender Arya said the crime and forensic team had found no evidence of external injuries on any of the 3 bodies. “All three have no external injuries,” Arya said.

The lab assistant’s mother-in-law had informed the cops after her several calls to her daughter went unanswered, claimed Police.

Police said, it was questioning IIT staffer’s mother-in-law, relatives and neighbours in the inquest to establish the reasons for the suspected suicides. “The couple,” they said, “had got married recently”. Cops are also investigating the death of the IIT employee’s elderly mother.

