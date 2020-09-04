e-paper
Home / Delhi News / 33% Delhi beds occupied by patients from other states

33% Delhi beds occupied by patients from other states

delhi Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

People from states other than Delhi currently account for around 33% of occupied beds in all hospitals and 70% of occupied ICU beds in private hospitals of Delhi, a senior official said on Friday, citing a report prepared by the Delhi government.

The government official, added, “As on Thursday, there were around 14,000 Covid-19 beds in Delhi hospitals – private and public. Of these, at least 4,500 beds were occupied. Of these 4,500 beds , around 1,500, which is 33%, were allotted to patients from other states.”

“In private hospitals, there are a total of 1,200 ICU beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients – including both with and without ventilators. Of these 1,200 ICU beds, 870 were occupied. Of these 870 occupied ICU beds, around 70% were allotted to patients from other states,” said the official.

The Delhi government spokesperson refused to share any further information .

In June, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that private and Delhi government hospitals in the city should be reserved for residents of the city till the Covid-19 situation subsided. However, the decision was struck down by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

