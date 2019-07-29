35-year-old jumps into Yamuna river from Geeta Colony bridge

A 35-year-old man is feared to have died after he allegedly jumped into the Yamuna from Geeta Colony bridge in north Delhi on Sunday morning.

Police said the man allegedly parked his motorcycle on the bridge, locked his helmet, and jumped into the river.

Police said they have learnt that the man was allegedly in depression because he had allegedly taken a loan of R5 lakh and was unable to repay it.

Some passersby who saw the man jumping off the bridge called the police control room around 10.30 am, police officers said. Thereafter, the rescue teams of fire department and divers from Boat Club were called in. They launched a search operation in the river but the man’s body could not be found till late evening, the police said.

A resident of east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, the man lived with his wife, two children and other family members. He dealt in iron goods and owns a factory in Delhi’s Anand Parbat. He had left his home on Sunday morning.

“His family members told us that about his financial burdens. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind his step,” said a police officer.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 05:14 IST