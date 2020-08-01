37 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

delhi

Thirty-seven police personnel were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty after they had failed to turn up at the scheduled time to join the security arrangement duty for Eid-ul-Zuha in northwest district.

All 37 personnel were part of the reserve force of deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and they were supposed to report at her office in Ashok Vihar at 5am. However, some reached after 5.30am while others came an hour late. Their unprofessional conduct angered DCP Arya, who suspended them all.

“The security arrangement for any religious festival is a sensitive duty and all police personnel are duly sensitised in advance. However, the 37 personnel took this casually and remained absent on an important event. The DCP suspended them and sent them to the district lines,” Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said.

Eid al-Zuha or Bakr-Eid is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat, to prove man’s devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, the faithful distribute the offering to family members, friends, neighbours and the poor and the needy.