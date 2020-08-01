e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 37 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

37 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

delhi Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thirty-seven police personnel were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty after they had failed to turn up at the scheduled time to join the security arrangement duty for Eid-ul-Zuha in northwest district.

All 37 personnel were part of the reserve force of deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and they were supposed to report at her office in Ashok Vihar at 5am. However, some reached after 5.30am while others came an hour late. Their unprofessional conduct angered DCP Arya, who suspended them all.

“The security arrangement for any religious festival is a sensitive duty and all police personnel are duly sensitised in advance. However, the 37 personnel took this casually and remained absent on an important event. The DCP suspended them and sent them to the district lines,” Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said.

Eid al-Zuha or Bakr-Eid is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat, to prove man’s devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, the faithful distribute the offering to family members, friends, neighbours and the poor and the needy.

top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In