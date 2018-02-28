67-year-old madrasa teacher arrested for ‘raping’ 9-year-old girl in Delhi
The Delhi Police said the incident took place on Sunday but was reported to them only on Tuesday when the accused, Zakir Alam, was arresteddelhi Updated: Feb 28, 2018 12:37 IST
A 67-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in outer Delhi’s Narela. The girl has been admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital.
According to police officials, the crime took place on Sunday and was reported to them on Tuesday.
“We have registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC. Zakir Alam, who teaches in a local madrasa, has been arrested,” said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini). DCP Gupta said they were verifying if the crime took place in the madrasa premises.
Swati Jai Hind, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, said on Twitter the crime was “sickening”.