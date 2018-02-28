 67-year-old madrasa teacher arrested for ‘raping’ 9-year-old girl in Delhi | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 28, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

67-year-old madrasa teacher arrested for ‘raping’ 9-year-old girl in Delhi

The Delhi Police said the incident took place on Sunday but was reported to them only on Tuesday when the accused, Zakir Alam, was arrested

delhi Updated: Feb 28, 2018 12:37 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
The nine-year-old victim has been admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital.
The nine-year-old victim has been admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital.(Karn Pratap Singh / HT FILE)

A 67-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in outer Delhi’s Narela. The girl has been admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital.

According to police officials, the crime took place on Sunday and was reported to them on Tuesday.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC. Zakir Alam, who teaches in a local madrasa, has been arrested,” said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini). DCP Gupta said they were verifying if the crime took place in the madrasa premises.

Swati Jai Hind, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, said on Twitter the crime was “sickening”.

more from delhi
Recommended for you