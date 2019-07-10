91 kids denied admission to govt schools, parents write to Kejriwal

Parents of around 91 students, aged between 3 and 18 years, have alleged that several government schools have denied admissions to their children on “flimsy grounds” such as lack of Delhi address proof, Aadhaar number, over or under age and physical disability of the candidates.

The parents had last week written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking his intervention.

Haresh Kumar, a tailor employed at a garment factory in Samalka, said his 10-year-old physically disabled son was denied admission in class 2 by a government boys’ school in the locality because there was no special educator to cater his needs.

“I was told I should find another school for my son. It is the only school near our house and my son has disability in his leg and can’t travel much. I made multiple requests but they have not enrolled him as of now. They said my son is over-aged for class 2 now,” he said.

Another parent, Kamlesh, who works at a laboratory, said her 17-year-old daughter was denied admission in class 11 by a government girls’ school in Karawal Nagar. “My daughter could not clear class 9 and she was shifted to open schooling in class 10. Now when she cleared class 10, we want her to switch to regular classes but she was denied admission. The school said she will not be able to cope with the pressure,” she said.

Of the 91 complaints, 51 say admissions were denied because the candidates did not have residence proof of Delhi. An uncle of a 14-year-old, who wants to enrol his daughter at girls’ school in Kalkaji in class 9, said, “My niece studied in a UP board school till class 8. This year her family moved to Delhi and we want to enrol her at a government school here. School officials said she is not a resident of Delhi and they cannot enrol her,” he said.

Ashok Aggrawal of the All India Parents Association said the organisation sent the complaints to the CM office. “We requested the CM to intervene and ensure the kids get admission in age-appropriate classes. We are anyway moving the Delhi High court this week,” he said.

A senior official at the chief minister’s office said they forwarded the complaints to the Directorate of Education (DoE) for appropriate action.

DoE director Binay Bhushan said: “We will analyse each and every case and will see what can be done. We will ensure admissions to all those living in Delhi. The department, however, cannot give admission to those living in neighbouring states and want to take admissions in Delhi government schools. It’s against our rules.” Earlier in April, around 130 students had moved the Delhi High Court with similar complaints against government schools. The court had asked DoE to intervene. “We have already resolved many of those cases,” Bhushan said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 05:50 IST