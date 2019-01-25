AAP government okays elevated Delhi-Meerut RRTS station at Sarai Kale Khan

The Delhi government has given in-principle approval to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC’s) proposal to build an elevated station at Sarai Kale Khan for the upcoming high-speed Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The move comes four months after the government first denied it, saying that construction of the station would delay the redevelopment project of the existing Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminal (ISBT) by over two years.

However, the in-principle approval is unlikely to fast-track progress on the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS as the Delhi’s government’s go-ahead comes with the same rider that the central government would have to bear the state’s share of Rs 1,138 crore in the Rs 31,902-crore project. “The NCRTC has agreed to design the ISBT revamp plan and take all necessary approvals from concerned authorities. The company will also construct it simultaneously with the RRTS station so that completion timelines of the ISBT is not delayed,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Gahlot said the NCRTC has also agreed to construct the city bus terminal, pedestrian plaza, and common commuter and multi-modal integration facilities at the ISBT. “Also, we have sought that the required underpasses and infrastructure facilities at the ISBT should be funded from the Urban Development Fund (UDF) maintained by the ministry of housing and urban affairs,” he said.

Gahlot’s meeting with NCRTC and officials of the state transport department comes just two days ahead of a crucial meeting that will be conducted by the Supreme Court-mandated EPCA.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of a case being heard in the Supreme Court. On January 18, the Supreme Court had rapped the Delhi government for delaying the project, which, it said, was “absolutely necessary”. The counsel appearing for Delhi government told the court they have “problem of funds” for the project. To this, the bench had said, “The project cannot depend on your (Delhi government) mercy. It is essential for Delhi. You are bound to give it. You cannot act like this. These are your duties.”

“Budgetary allocation cannot come in the way of this project. This affects right to life also,” the bench told the Delhi government’s lawyer.

At present, the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT witnesses a daily average footfall of 57,000 passengers. As per NCRTC’s initial detailed project report, the proposed station conformed to the multimodal integration plan of the ISBT. It was estimated that after the redevelopment, the multi-modal hub would handle 97,000 passengers every day as it would connect the ISBT with the upcoming Delhi-Meerut RRTS, the Nizamuddin Metro station under Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, the Nizamuddin railway station and bus stand.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 13:13 IST