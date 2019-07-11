AAP undecided on contesting Haryana assembly polls, shuns alliance route beforehand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked its Haryana state committee to submit a report by the end of this month for the party to take a call on whether it should contest the assembly elections in Haryana later this year, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. Rai added that even if the state committee decided to contest the assembly polls, the AAP “will not go for an alliance” with any other political party, including the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

“The state committee in Haryana has been asked to submit the report by the end of this month. They have been entrusted with analysing the political scenario and then prepare a report. They will be the ones in the forefront. So, a ground report prepared by them is important for the top leaders to take a call on whether the party should contest the assembly elections at all,” Rai said.

When asked about the probability of a tie-up, Rai said there was none. He further said that the alliance with the JJP, an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal, was for the Lok Sabha polls and there was never any doubt in that.

“After the Lok Sabha elections, we had taken a clear stand that the AAP will not go for tie-ups anymore,” Rai said.

In the Lok Sabha polls this year, the AAP-JJP alliance had jointly contested all the 10 parliamentary seats in the state but they lost all to the Bharatiya Janata Party. In most seats, candidates of the alliance ended up getting their deposits forfeited.

Haryana, which is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is likely to go to polls in October 2019. The Haryana issue was on table in the party’s last political affairs committee meeting held on Tuesday, senior AAP leaders said.

In March 2018, during a rally in Hisar, the national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, had announced that his party would contest the Haryana assembly elections slated in October 2019.

The party is yet to contest assembly elections in Haryana.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 03:22 IST