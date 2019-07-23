ABVP claims syllabi review committees hijacked by Left

Members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday demanded the participation of “right-wing” students and teachers in the Delhi University (DU) syllabus review committee to four departments—English, Political Science, History and Sociology.

The revised syllabi of these four departments were not passed by the University’s executive council (EC) on Sunday. The council had sent back the syllabi for a “review”. Prior to that, the academic council (AC) of the university also refused to approve the syllabi of these departments after some council members raised objections and termed it “controversial”.

The departments were asked to review their syllabi before sending it for final approval from the EC. Following which all the four departments had removed the content against which objections were raised.

Officials at the political science department on Tuesday alleged that the ABVP members barged in to the arts faculty and created ruckus. Following which heavy security was reportedly deployed at the arts faculty.

“A bunch of ABVP members barged in to the arts faculty shouting slogans. They even tried to enter the political science department and threatened the officials there,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

ABVP members, however, denied the allegations. Its member and DU students’ union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh said, “There should be people from all ideologies in the syllabi review committee, which is presently hijacked by people who are inclined to the Left. Also, we were demanding speedy review of the syllabi of these departments so that the students do not suffer,” he said.

Members of the Left students’ group AISA also protested against the ABVP’s “interference” in the syllabus revision. The ABVP had last week protested and disrupted the academic council (AC) meeting where the revised syllabi of 54 courses were presented for an approval.

Kawalpreet Kaur, Delhi State President of AISA said, “The task of designing the syllabus is an exercise done by the professors of the departments who have full autonomy to make courses of their own. But it is sad to see ABVP’s interference in it who wants to cut down all progressive contents in these departments. ABVP is trying to control the academic freedom of all institutions.”

Meanwhile, the department held meetings on Tuesday to discuss the review. “We are yet to take any decision on the review process,” said an official at the English department.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 21:39 IST