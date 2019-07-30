After success, Delhi govt plans to extend free coaching scheme

delhi

Four underprivileged boys studying in Delhi government schools have made their way to prestigious institutes such as IIT, NIT and BHU this year. All four students had availed the Delhi government’s ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’, which provides free coaching to students from scheduled caste to crack engineering and medical entrance exams.

Under the scheme, the government pays an empanelled private coaching centre fee for the student for a period of four months. The fees that is paid from the government’s end is up to Rs. 40,000. Besides, each student is also given a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,500.

Buoyed by the success of the scheme’s first batch, the Delhi government is now going to extend the duration of the coaching and also increase the maximum fees it would pay for every student. “We have prepared a cabinet note to increase the coaching duration from four to 10 months. The maximum coaching fee that would be paid from the Delhi government’s side for each enrolled student is also proposed to be increased from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1.5 lakh. This will be cleared in a week or two,” said social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

The scheme also provides free coaching for students from the scheduled caste to prepare for examinations conducted by UPSC, DSSSB, SSC, railway recruitment board and other examinations of officers’ grade conducted by banks and insurance companies. “SSC examination results are awaited in which total of 3280 students took coaching in various institutes under the scheme,” the minister said.

Among the 4,953 students who enrolled in the first batch of this scheme —launched in December 2017 — was 16-year-old Vijay Kumar who took admission in IIT-Delhi. Kumar, who cleared the examination in his first attempt, says his journey has just begun. His father is a labourer and mother a domestic help. “I have got chemical engineering. My only aim now is to change my department to computer science, for which I need a CGPA of 8 in the first semester. My dream is to get a good job and ensure my mother leaves her work,” he said.

Sagar Singh, who got through Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery course in BHU, said preparing for the medical exam would not have been possible without the government scheme.

