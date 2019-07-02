Agencies stalled sealing to appease netas: Panel

The Supreme Court monitoring committee on sealing has accused the officials of the Land and Development Office (L& DO) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for stalling “the sealing process at last moment to appease political leaders”.

No senior SDMC officer,authorised to speak to the media, wished to come on record to comment on the allegations. They said the matter is subjudice before the Supreme Court.

In a report to the apex court, the committee stated that officials of both the bodies deferred a last minute sealing programme scheduled for June 25. It said that officials from both the agencies said that the tenements enjoy protection under the National Capital of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2011. However, this was not mentioned in the meetings held before the sealing drive at the C-type tenements in Lajpat Nagar-IV, the report submitted to the SC said.

The committee told the court that in compliance to the SC’s earlier order passed on December 6, 2018, meetings were convened by the committee with the officials of the L& DO, deputy commissioner, central zone (SDMC) and concerned deputy commissioner to chalk out the sealing operations.

It submitted that a special meeting was also convened by the monitoring committee with the officers of the MCD/SDMC and the Delhi Police just before the scheduled date for sealing to ensure smooth operation and avoid law and order problem. However, on the morning of June 25, 2019, the L& DO and the SDMC sent a communication to the committee, stating that the sealing has been deferred and kept in abeyance.

“That during the course of the meetings to chalk out the sealing programme, none of the officials either from the L& DO or the Deputy Commissioner, Central Zone (SDMC) pointed out that the properties to be sealed are protected under the Delhi Laws (Special) Provisions Act, 2011 as amended from time to time,” the report said.

“That from the sequence of the events as mentioned above, the act and conduct of the officials was to stall the sealing process at the last moment to appease the political leaders. The officials know that the protection as alleged is not available to the impugned properties under Delhi Law (Special Provisions) Act, 2011,” it said.

The monitoring committee’s report was mentioned by advocate ADN Rao before a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra on Monday. Rao placed the report while the bench took up the matter pertaining to sealing of unauthorised premises in the capital.

Rao said the monitoring committee was not getting proper assistance from civic agencies and that the court-appointed panel should be entrusted with the task to seal illegal properties. The court agreed to hear the matter on Friday.

The SC has been hearing the sealing issue for over two years now. It had revived the proceedings after the monitoring committee informed the court that civic agencies in Delhi had failed to curb illegal construction and stop encroachment despite the apex court orders in 2013 when it referred the batch of petitions on the sealing case to the Delhi High Court.

