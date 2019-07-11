Ahead of assembly polls, AAP says it will restructure its auto drivers’ wing

Gearing up for the assembly elections in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced the restructuring of its auto-rickshaw drivers’ wing.

Addressing a press conference in the party’s head office in central Delhi, AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said each of the 70 assembly segments in the city will have a separate unit of auto-rickshaw drivers who will contribute in election campaigns.

“Auto-rickshaw drivers have played a vital role in the previous assembly election in which AAP stood victorious. Auto drivers in Delhi used to operate in fear, until the AAP government came to power. Earning a decent living, sending children to schools and availing of basic facilities had become a challenge for them. The AAP gave them hope and they returned the favour by contributing to our campaign. It was high time for us to emphasise on the restructuring of the auto-rickshaw drivers’ wing,” Rai said.

In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi. However, with time, several who were earlier associated with the auto-rickshaw drivers’ wing of the AAP quit. Some went on to join the auto-rickshaw drivers’ wing affiliated to the BJP.

