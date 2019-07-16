Ahead of polls, Delhi government to push ration delivery

The Delhi government is considering proposals to launch doorstep delivery of ration, a scheme that was cleared by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet in March 2018 but couldn’t be rolled out due to administrative issues.

There are 7.2 million beneficiaries of the public distribution system in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is pushing hard to launch the pending scheme, ahead of the assembly elections to be held next year.

Senior officials associated with the scheme may be optional with the beneficiaries being allowed to choose whether they want the ration delivered at home or buy it at the fair price shops.

As per another government proposal, the government may use biometric-based electronic point of sales (e-PoS) devices for delivering ration.

Officials said a helpline is also proposed to be set up for the service. They said like the ongoing doorstep service delivery programme, a third party may be roped in to deliver packets of ration to the people.

“We are working out details and the scheme will be implemented soon,” said Delhi food minister Imran Hussain. He, however, did not elaborate on the details.

The e-PoS system, which was introduced in the 2,200-odd fair price shops in the city in January 2018, was withdrawn by the Delhi government within seven months after a long tussle that involved the AAP government and top bureaucrats in the food department in Delhi.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 05:10 IST