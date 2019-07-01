Ahlcon Public School holds cookery contest

Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised an inter-house cookery competition to test the culinary skills of students and prepare healthy snacks. The event was part of an International School Award activity.

The students got training for a month on the flameless cooking methods in Nepal, India, China and Mexico. The recipes and recordings were shared with the partner schools on the internet. On the day of the competition, the students prepared an evening snack and a drink within 90 minutes using the given ingredients. The activity aimed at developing and enhancing soft skills like cleanliness, art of display, time management, confidence, motor skills and team work. The dishes prepared by eight teams of two participants each were judged on the following criteria: taste, nutritional value, presentation and combination. The judges for the event were Himanshu, interning in Hotel Clarks as chef; Gautam Sharma, second year student of hotel management from IP University; and Seema Soni. The activity added to the knowledge of the students who learnt about different cuisines, role of science in day-to-day cooking, nutritional value of ingredients and the skills of presentation and serving.

