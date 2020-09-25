Air quality in Delhi likely to worsen, Nasa forecasts increase in PM 2.5 levels

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:16 IST

With wind speeds in Delhi gradually decreasing, and the number of stubble burning cases shooting up in parts of Punjab, the city’s air quality is likely to plunge in the coming weeks.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi is currently receiving north-westerly winds from Punjab and Haryana, which means that plumes of smoke from farm fires were blowing in to pollute the city’s air.

On Friday, Delhi overall air quality index was 134, in the ‘moderate’ range. During the day, the hourly average AQI had touched 152.

On Thursday, the AQI recording of 104.

“Throughout next week the AQI levels are likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ range, but on the higher end. It all depends on how much stubble burning happens in Punjab and Haryana,” said a senior IMD official.

The official said that while throughout next week, wind speed in Delhi will range between 15-20kmph, which will be favourable to disperse pollutants. But things will start deteriorating from next Saturday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, also confirmed that wind speed will gradually reduce in the coming week. He added that Delhi for now has no forecast of rain, which could wash away pollutants coming from the neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa)’s GEOS Composition Forecasting (GEOS-CF) system, which produces global, three-dimensional distributions of atmospheric composition, showed high PM 2.5 (ultra-fine particulate matter) presence over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, which will also bring down the air quality in Delhi.

Pawan Gupta, research scientist at the Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research, Universities Space Research Association, said that a mix of dust, smoke and unfavourable weather conditions will play a role in increased PM 2.5 levels in the coming days.

“Dust is sneaking into the mix of smoke and pollution in India and Pakistan. The GEOS forecast shows high PM 2.5 levels over the region in the next two-three days. It appears a combination of smoke, dust and weather playing a role,” Gupta said.

Gupta also said that NASA’s satellite imagery had shown a significant rise in the number of fires in across various districts in Punjab on Friday.

Vini Mahajan, chief secretary of Punjab, in a letter written to Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) chief Bhure Lal on Friday, said that the district administration of Amritsar, from where maximum number of crop residue burning cases are being reported, has been directed to collect environment compensation from erring farmers as challans.

“It is intimated that we have also received alerts from the state monitoring agencies about a few paddy residue burning incidents in the Majha region as the area grows vegetables immediately after the harvest of paddy. The area is not a part of the hotspot districts and the window of time available to these farmers to manage the residue is too short for timely plantation of next crop,” the letter read.

The letter added, “However, taking a serious note of early incidents of crop residue burnings, the concerned deputy commissioners were asked to send reports after field verification.”

EPCA chief, Bhure Lal, had earlier this week written to the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana asking them to intensify action against the early instances of stubble burning visible through satellite imagery.