Allow research scholars to return to campus, delay semester registrations, JNU students urge admin

delhi

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:59 IST

From demanding that research scholars be allowed to return to the campus in a phased manner and that the monsoon semester registrations be delayed, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the administration, listing out a slew of issues faced by them in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) also held a protest outside the dean of students office on Monday, while maintaining social distancing norms, before handing over the memorandum at the office.

The JNUSU urged the administration to consider allowing students to return to the campus in a phased manner. “All students, especially research scholars, are not able to do their work as they have no access to university libraries, online or offline. The situation of research scholars who are supposed to submit their thesis this December is quite grave and needs urgent attention. Many are hampered by internet issues and power cuts at home. For these students to be able to continue with their academics, it is imperative to design a plan to bring them back to the campus,” the student body said in its letter to the varsity administration.

Other matters listed in the letter included issues faced by MPhil students, delayed disbursal of scholarships, demands for a proper protocol for Covid-19 screening, testing and isolation, and postponement of registration of process for the monsoon semester. The JNU administration had announced the provisional registration for the monsoon semester from August 21 to August 31.

“The mess bills of all students are highly inflated. There have been reports of massive corruption in food procurement in some hostels. In these times of the pandemic, many students are facing massive financial distress, and are unable to pay their mess bills. The mess bills should be corrected. Submission of mess bills should be removed as a criterion for semester registration,” the letter further said.

“The registration process must be postponed until all students return to the campus,” it said.

“The JNU administration and the dean of students has only provided verbal assurance to take up the issues,” JNUSU said in a statement.

Despite repeated attempts, vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, dean of students Sudheer Pratap Singh and registrar Pramod Kumar were unavailable for comment.